Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,336 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 63,153.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,050 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BHLB opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.00 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

