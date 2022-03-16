Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,303 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 257.6% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 224.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 83.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

In other news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts purchased 1,378,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $25,707,775.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.66. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

