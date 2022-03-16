Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 141,677 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in UBS Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.09.

UBS Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.