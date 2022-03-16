Comerica Bank Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 106,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

