Comerica Bank Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 106,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 2.0% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,170,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,837,000 after acquiring an additional 100,334 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,654,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,953,000 after buying an additional 655,823 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,386,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after buying an additional 68,751 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,376,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 16.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,083,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,211,000 after acquiring an additional 149,631 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

About Liberty Latin America (Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.