Comerica Bank Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.27% of RBB Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $485.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Hovde Group cut shares of RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

