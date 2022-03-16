Comerica Bank Purchases 12,267 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.19% of Universal Electronics worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Electronics by 51,022.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,116,000 after acquiring an additional 691,355 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,016 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 45,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Universal Electronics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after buying an additional 28,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Electronics during the third quarter valued at $1,281,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UEIC. B. Riley reduced their price target on Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $206,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $62.51. The company has a market cap of $410.66 million, a P/E ratio of 97.12, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.58.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $144.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.04 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

