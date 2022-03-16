Comerica Bank Purchases 12,267 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Universal Electronics worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 112,725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

UEIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $206,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UEIC stock opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.66 million, a P/E ratio of 97.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.16. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $62.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.58.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $144.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.04 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

