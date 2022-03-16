Comerica Bank Purchases 2,622 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Comerica Bank increased its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COUP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 107.9% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.59.

In related news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $89,520.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $461,705.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,201 shares of company stock worth $2,534,656 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software stock opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $286.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.09 and a 200-day moving average of $183.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

