Comerica Bank Purchases 6,827 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Comerica Bank increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELF. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after purchasing an additional 177,725 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.61. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 8,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $208,906.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $774,924.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,944 shares of company stock worth $2,108,089 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.