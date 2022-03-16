Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,336 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 541.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,732,361 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,739,000 after buying an additional 1,462,129 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 63,153.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,589,000 after buying an additional 1,539,050 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 948,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,590,000 after buying an additional 31,199 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,409,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 364,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.