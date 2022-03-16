Comerica Bank Sells 141,677 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 141,677 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,754,000 after buying an additional 4,956,828 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 4,096,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,785,000 after buying an additional 1,360,934 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter worth approximately $18,252,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,119,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,172,000 after purchasing an additional 949,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 32.3% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,007,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,945,000 after purchasing an additional 734,237 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $21.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.09.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

