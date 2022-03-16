Comerica Bank Sells 15,068 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,020 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,068 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FULT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of FULT opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

