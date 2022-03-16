Comerica Bank Sells 18,303 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,303 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Invesco by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 224.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 83.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts acquired 1,378,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $25,707,775.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IVZ opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.66. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.82.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

