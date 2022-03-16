Comerica Bank Sells 2,832 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 988.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,879,000 after purchasing an additional 433,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 228,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 109,366 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.89.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $64.47 and a 52-week high of $97.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.07 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.22 million. Copa had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

