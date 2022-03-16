Comerica Bank Sells 4,251 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $512,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 16.7% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 170,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after acquiring an additional 24,420 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 55,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Globe Life by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,811,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,376 shares of company stock valued at $4,621,059 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

GL stock opened at $97.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.95 and its 200-day moving average is $95.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

GL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.57.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

