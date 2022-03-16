Comerica Bank Sells 8,593 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,593 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLAY stock opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.78. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 81.27, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

