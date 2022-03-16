Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,765,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,111,000 after acquiring an additional 108,585 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,274,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after acquiring an additional 147,316 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,930,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 898,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,250,000 after acquiring an additional 38,006 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 717,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,984,000 after buying an additional 162,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.86.

BFAM stock opened at $132.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.60, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $113.41 and a one year high of $182.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.84.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

