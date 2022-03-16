Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLB. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 232.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 11.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 132,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 28.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $3,223,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,509 shares of company stock valued at $4,260,995 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $70.93 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $104.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $351.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

