Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. Commercial Vehicle Group reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.05 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.25. 6,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.38. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $13.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 296.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 229,747 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth $1,145,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1,730.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 420,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 506.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 68,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

