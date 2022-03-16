Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Commvault Systems worth $4,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.63. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.01 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.97.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $416,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $973,651.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,213 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Commvault Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.