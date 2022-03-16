Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Commvault Systems worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at $368,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at $1,455,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 36.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 9.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at $322,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.01 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 91.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.97.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $973,651.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $416,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,213 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

