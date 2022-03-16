Comparing Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) & Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) and Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Boston Omaha and Invitation Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Omaha 0 0 0 0 N/A Invitation Homes 0 2 12 1 2.93

Invitation Homes has a consensus target price of $46.54, suggesting a potential upside of 17.81%. Given Invitation Homes’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Invitation Homes is more favorable than Boston Omaha.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.1% of Boston Omaha shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Invitation Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Boston Omaha shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Invitation Homes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Boston Omaha has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invitation Homes has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boston Omaha and Invitation Homes’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha $45.74 million 17.61 -$4.81 million $3.22 8.46 Invitation Homes $2.00 billion 12.02 $261.42 million $0.45 87.78

Invitation Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Boston Omaha. Boston Omaha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invitation Homes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Omaha and Invitation Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha 160.26% 18.11% 11.39% Invitation Homes 13.08% 2.85% 1.46%

Summary

Invitation Homes beats Boston Omaha on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals. The company was founded on August 10, 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

