Comparing F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

F.N.B. and Westamerica Bancorporation are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

F.N.B. has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for F.N.B. and Westamerica Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F.N.B. 0 2 4 0 2.67 Westamerica Bancorporation 0 0 1 0 3.00

F.N.B. currently has a consensus target price of $13.24, suggesting a potential upside of 0.86%. Westamerica Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.79%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than F.N.B..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.8% of F.N.B. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of F.N.B. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. F.N.B. pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 52.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 29 consecutive years. F.N.B. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares F.N.B. and Westamerica Bancorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F.N.B. $1.34 billion 3.14 $405.00 million $1.23 10.67 Westamerica Bancorporation $216.79 million 7.76 $86.51 million $3.22 19.44

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than Westamerica Bancorporation. F.N.B. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westamerica Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares F.N.B. and Westamerica Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F.N.B. 30.30% 8.23% 1.05% Westamerica Bancorporation 39.90% 10.43% 1.20%

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats F.N.B. on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About F.N.B. (Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services. The Wealth Management segment delivers wealth management services to individuals, corporations and retirement funds, as well as existing customers of community banking. The Insurance segment is a full-service insurance brokerage agency offering lines of commercial and personal insurance through major carriers. The Other segment offers mezzanine financing options for small to medium-sized businesses that need financial assistance beyond the parameters of typical commercial bank lending products. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About Westamerica Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

