Comparing Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) & Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) and Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fidelity National Financial and Argo Group International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Financial $15.64 billion 0.88 $2.42 billion $8.44 5.76 Argo Group International $2.13 billion 0.67 $5.80 million ($0.15) -273.78

Fidelity National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Group International. Argo Group International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Fidelity National Financial has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Group International has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fidelity National Financial and Argo Group International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 Argo Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus target price of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.96%. Given Fidelity National Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fidelity National Financial is more favorable than Argo Group International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Fidelity National Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Argo Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Fidelity National Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Argo Group International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity National Financial and Argo Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Financial 15.48% 25.23% 4.03% Argo Group International 0.27% 2.86% 0.47%

Dividends

Fidelity National Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Argo Group International pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Fidelity National Financial pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Argo Group International pays out -826.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fidelity National Financial has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Fidelity National Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Fidelity National Financial beats Argo Group International on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates through the following segments: Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other. The Title segment consists of the operations of title insurance underwriters and related businesses. The F&G segment consists of operations of annuities and life insurance related businesses. The Corporate and Other segment is involved in real estate brokerage businesses. Fidelity National Financial was founded by William P. Foley, II in 1984 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Argo Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market. The International Operations segment involves in the insurance risks through the broker market, focusing on specialty property insurance, property catastrophe reinsurance, primary/excess casualty, professional liability and marine, and energy insurance. The Run-off Lines segment comprises liabilities associated with discontinued lines previously underwritten by the insurance subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

