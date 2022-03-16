Comparing Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) & DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) and DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Jianpu Technology and DoubleVerify, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianpu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A DoubleVerify 0 3 11 0 2.79

DoubleVerify has a consensus target price of $36.85, suggesting a potential upside of 74.54%. Given DoubleVerify’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DoubleVerify is more favorable than Jianpu Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Jianpu Technology and DoubleVerify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianpu Technology N/A N/A N/A DoubleVerify 8.81% 6.61% 5.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of Jianpu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of DoubleVerify shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jianpu Technology and DoubleVerify’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianpu Technology $89.77 million 0.27 -$46.61 million N/A N/A DoubleVerify $332.74 million 10.32 $29.31 million $0.18 117.28

DoubleVerify has higher revenue and earnings than Jianpu Technology.

Summary

DoubleVerify beats Jianpu Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and insurance and wealth management products. The company recommends loans and credit cards to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and credit profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. It provides big data and system-based risk management, advertising and marketing, and other services primarily to financial service providers. The company operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. Jianpu Technology Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

DoubleVerify Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. The company also provides DV Publisher suite, which includes unified analytic, campaign delivery insight, media quality insight and optimization, industry benchmark, and video delivery automation solutions; Pinnacle that provides customers with access to data on all the digital ads and enables them to make changes to ad strategies on a real-time basis; and Connected TV (CTV) solution that detects fraudulent device signatures. Its software solutions are integrated across the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, social media channels, and digital publishers. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in New York, New York with additional locations at Berlin, Germany; Chicago, Illinois; Merelbeke, Belgium; Helsinki, Finland; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles and San Francisco, California; Miguel Hidalgo, Mexico; Paris, France; SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil; Singapore, Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tel Aviv, Israel; and Tokyo, Japan.

