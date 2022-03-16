Comparing NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) and GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.8% of NVIDIA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of GlobalFoundries shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of NVIDIA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NVIDIA and GlobalFoundries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVIDIA 36.24% 42.99% 25.17% GlobalFoundries N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NVIDIA and GlobalFoundries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVIDIA 0 4 25 1 2.90 GlobalFoundries 0 1 14 0 2.93

NVIDIA currently has a consensus price target of $341.33, indicating a potential upside of 39.34%. GlobalFoundries has a consensus price target of $81.07, indicating a potential upside of 15.38%. Given NVIDIA’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NVIDIA is more favorable than GlobalFoundries.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NVIDIA and GlobalFoundries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVIDIA $26.91 billion 22.75 $9.75 billion $3.85 63.67 GlobalFoundries $6.59 billion 5.67 -$254.00 million N/A N/A

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than GlobalFoundries.

Summary

NVIDIA beats GlobalFoundries on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems. The Compute & Networking segment offers Data Center platforms and systems for AI, HPC, and accelerated computing; Mellanox networking and interconnect solutions; automotive AI Cockpit, autonomous driving development agreements, and autonomous vehicle solutions; and Jetson for robotics and other embedded platforms. The company's products are used in gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets. NVIDIA Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system builders, add-in board manufacturers, retailers/distributors, Internet and cloud service providers, automotive manufacturers and tier-1 automotive suppliers, mapping companies, start-ups, and other ecosystem participants. NVIDIA has partnership with Google Cloud to create AI-on-5G Lab. NVIDIA Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About GlobalFoundries (Get Rating)

GlobalFoundries Inc. is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc. is based in MALTA, N.Y.

