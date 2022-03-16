Compass Advisory Group LLC Acquires 10,175 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 6.4% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,712,000 after acquiring an additional 230,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,920 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.18. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $78.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.