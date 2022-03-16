Compass Advisory Group LLC Acquires 19,645 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.8% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 70,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $85.59 and a 12 month high of $96.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

