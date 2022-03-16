Compass Advisory Group LLC Acquires 342,127 Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN – Get Rating) by 369.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,127 shares during the quarter. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January comprises about 7.6% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned about 12.60% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January worth $14,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 1,366.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 116,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 54.5% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KJAN opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.33. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59.

