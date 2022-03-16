Compass Advisory Group LLC Acquires 6,354 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 63,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB opened at $52.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $55.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average of $54.40.

