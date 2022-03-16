Compass Advisory Group LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL)

Compass Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754,395 shares during the period. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF comprises 0.7% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned about 6.03% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZBL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $722,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 21,883 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF alerts:

Shares of AZBL opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $26.86.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.