Compass Advisory Group LLC Has $16.67 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 427.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,870 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January accounts for 9.0% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned about 3.72% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January worth $16,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 403,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after buying an additional 42,248 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,170,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 269.4% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after buying an additional 166,968 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 90,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,154,000.

Shares of PJAN opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.15.

