Compass Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 116.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,607 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $69.08 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $63.24 and a one year high of $74.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.