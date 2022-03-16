Compass Advisory Group LLC Sells 10,513 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Compass Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 4.8% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH opened at $59.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.87. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $59.69 and a 12-month high of $61.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

