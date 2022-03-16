Compass Advisory Group LLC Takes $10.98 Million Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ)

Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 412,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,975,000. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF comprises 5.9% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned about 11.46% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA AZBJ opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25.

