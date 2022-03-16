Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) Raises Dividend to GBX 49.40 Per Share

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 49.40 ($0.64) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $16.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Computacenter stock opened at GBX 2,776 ($36.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 17.45. Computacenter has a 12-month low of GBX 2,118 ($27.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,098 ($40.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,682.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,763.62.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Computacenter from GBX 2,900 ($37.71) to GBX 3,160 ($41.09) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Tuesday.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

