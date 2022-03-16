Concoin Achieves Market Cap of $604.91 (CONX)

Concoin (CONX) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Concoin has a total market capitalization of $604.91 and approximately $4.00 worth of Concoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Concoin has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Concoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00044804 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,704.69 or 0.06655545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,680.42 or 1.00104147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00039656 BTC.

Concoin Coin Profile

Concoin’s total supply is 1,595,266 coins and its circulating supply is 744,266 coins. Concoin’s official Twitter account is @con_coin . Concoin’s official website is www.concoin.com

Concoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

