Conflux Network (CFX) Market Cap Hits $280.11 Million

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the dollar. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,521.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,701.27 or 0.06666188 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.69 or 0.00268235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00014608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.36 or 0.00723965 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00064894 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.42 or 0.00467455 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007266 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.52 or 0.00364041 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.