ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Short Interest Down 19.8% in February

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,760,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 14,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,251,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,588,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $104.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.17 and its 200 day moving average is $76.72. The company has a market cap of $123.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

