Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.39

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.39 and traded as high as $15.80. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 2,000 shares.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26.
Conrad Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNRD)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conrad Industries (CNRD)
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Conrad Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conrad Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.