Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.470-$5.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $368.76 million.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at 55.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 57.35. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a fifty-two week low of 34.81 and a fifty-two week high of 69.31.
Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.
