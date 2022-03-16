Contrasting Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) & JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) and JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Data443 Risk Mitigation and JFrog, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A JFrog 0 4 4 0 2.50

JFrog has a consensus target price of $45.57, suggesting a potential upside of 94.83%. Given JFrog’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JFrog is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Profitability

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and JFrog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data443 Risk Mitigation -110.75% N/A -143.58% JFrog -31.06% -8.23% -6.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and JFrog’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data443 Risk Mitigation $2.47 million 3.89 -$13.91 million N/A N/A JFrog $206.68 million 10.43 -$64.20 million ($0.67) -34.91

Data443 Risk Mitigation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JFrog.

Volatility and Risk

Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of -4.62, indicating that its share price is 562% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JFrog has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.1% of JFrog shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.3% of JFrog shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

JFrog beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation (Get Rating)

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. engages in the provision of data security services. Its product lines include ClassiDocs, an enterprise software that runs on-premises or in the cloud, DataExpress NonStop (DXNS), which secures Managed File Transfer solutions exclusively for the HPE NonStop platform, DataExpress Open Platform (DXOP), which secures Managed File Transfer solutions for open platforms such as Microsoft Windows, UNIX, Linux, and OSX, ARALOC, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices using custom branded and configured applications for iPad, iPhone, Android, PC and Mac, ArcMail, which provides simple, secure and cost-effective email and enterprise archiving and management solutions, FileFacets, which provides data classification and governance technology, supporting CCPA, LGPD, and GDPR compliance in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data within corporate networks, servers, content management systems, email, desktops and laptops, WordPress GDPR Framework, a data protocol to identify and classify r

About JFrog (Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory to secure all packages stored in it; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; JFrog Artifactory Edge that utilizes and leverages metadata from JFrog Artifactory to facilitate the transfer of the incremental changes in software packages from their previous versions; JFrog Mission Control, a platform control panel that provides a view of moving pieces of an organization's CSRM workflow; and JFrog Insight, a DevOps intelligence tool. Its products also comprise JFrog Pro, JFrog Pro X, JFrog Enterprise, JFrog Pro Team, and JFrog Enterprise Plus products that offer ongoing updates, upgrades, and bug fixes, as well as cluster configuration, multi-site replication, and SLA support. The company serves technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications organizations. JFrog Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

