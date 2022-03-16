Contrasting First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) & FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT)

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and FAT Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Watch Restaurant Group $342.39 million 2.20 -$49.68 million N/A N/A FAT Brands $18.12 million 6.22 -$14.86 million ($1.58) -4.72

FAT Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.5% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 56.7% of FAT Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Watch Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A FAT Brands -38.39% N/A -2.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Watch Restaurant Group and FAT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Watch Restaurant Group 0 1 9 0 2.90 FAT Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus price target of $25.55, indicating a potential upside of 100.55%. FAT Brands has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 235.57%. Given FAT Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FAT Brands is more favorable than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Summary

FAT Brands beats First Watch Restaurant Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

FAT Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

FAT Brands, Inc. operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW. The company was founded by Andrew A. Wiederhorn on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

