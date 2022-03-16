Contrasting Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

This table compares Arbe Robotics and Kyndryl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics N/A N/A -33.03% Kyndryl N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Arbe Robotics and Kyndryl, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00

Arbe Robotics presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 161.87%. Kyndryl has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.72%. Given Arbe Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than Kyndryl.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.4% of Arbe Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Kyndryl shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arbe Robotics and Kyndryl’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $2.25 million 168.73 -$58.09 million N/A N/A Kyndryl $18.66 billion 0.14 -$2.32 billion N/A N/A

Arbe Robotics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kyndryl.

Summary

Arbe Robotics beats Kyndryl on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arbe Robotics (Get Rating)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Kyndryl (Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is based in New York, United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.