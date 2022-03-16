Contrasting Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) & GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS)

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GlobalFoundries and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobalFoundries N/A N/A N/A Skyworks Solutions 27.18% 30.57% 20.44%

0.2% of GlobalFoundries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GlobalFoundries and Skyworks Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlobalFoundries $6.59 billion 5.53 -$254.00 million N/A N/A Skyworks Solutions $5.11 billion 4.07 $1.50 billion $8.32 15.23

Skyworks Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GlobalFoundries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GlobalFoundries and Skyworks Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlobalFoundries 0 1 14 0 2.93 Skyworks Solutions 0 9 11 0 2.55

GlobalFoundries presently has a consensus price target of $81.07, suggesting a potential upside of 18.29%. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus price target of $195.72, suggesting a potential upside of 52.87%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than GlobalFoundries.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats GlobalFoundries on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlobalFoundries Inc. is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc. is based in MALTA, N.Y.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

