Contrasting Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) and Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) and Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Tecogen and Johnson Controls International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tecogen 0 0 0 0 N/A Johnson Controls International 0 4 11 0 2.73

Johnson Controls International has a consensus target price of $79.36, suggesting a potential upside of 23.67%. Given Johnson Controls International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Johnson Controls International is more favorable than Tecogen.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tecogen and Johnson Controls International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tecogen $28.25 million 1.28 -$6.15 million ($0.01) -145.00 Johnson Controls International $23.67 billion 1.91 $1.64 billion $2.20 29.23

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than Tecogen. Tecogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Johnson Controls International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Tecogen has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson Controls International has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Tecogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Tecogen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tecogen and Johnson Controls International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tecogen -1.87% -7.91% -4.85% Johnson Controls International 6.48% 10.58% 4.74%

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats Tecogen on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tecogen (Get Rating)

Tecogen, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems. The Energy Production segment sells energy in the form of electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling to customers under long-term sales agreements. The company was founded by George N. Hatsopoulos and John N. Hatsopoulos in 1987 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About Johnson Controls International (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential. The company was established in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

