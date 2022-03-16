Contrasting Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) & Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND)

Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating) and Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Mastermind has a beta of -0.71, indicating that its stock price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thryv has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Mastermind and Thryv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A Thryv 0 0 5 0 3.00

Thryv has a consensus target price of $41.11, suggesting a potential upside of 35.13%. Given Thryv’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Thryv is more favorable than Mastermind.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mastermind and Thryv’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastermind $3.83 million 0.84 $770,000.00 N/A N/A Thryv $1.11 billion 0.93 $149.22 million $5.99 5.07

Thryv has higher revenue and earnings than Mastermind.

Profitability

This table compares Mastermind and Thryv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastermind 22.40% 45.97% 30.52% Thryv 18.49% 88.76% 16.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Thryv shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Thryv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Thryv beats Mastermind on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mastermind Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastermind, Inc. is an involvement marketing service agency, which designs, creates and develops branding and marketing campaigns. Its programs include creating & managing digital content, designing websites, social media & sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising & communications and branding. The company was founded in December 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH. The Marketing Services segment provides print and digital solutions, including the company's print yellow pages; internet yellow pages, such as yellowpages.com, superpages.com, and dexknows.com; search engine marketing solutions; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence, and video and SEO tools. The Thryv International segment provides digital marketing and directory services. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Thryv Holdings, Inc. in July 2019. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is based in DFW Airport, Texas.

