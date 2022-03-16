Convergence (CONV) Price Hits $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

Convergence (CONV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. In the last seven days, Convergence has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Convergence has a total market cap of $7.48 million and $1.56 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convergence coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00034741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00103747 BTC.

Convergence Coin Profile

Convergence (CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Convergence Coin Trading

