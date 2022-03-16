Convey Holding Parent (CNVY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Convey Holding Parent stock opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. Convey Holding Parent has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $14.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Convey Holding Parent by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent by 361.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNVY shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Convey Holding Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Convey Holding Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Convey Holding Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.07.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

